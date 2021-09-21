Ohio’s local fishing show, BrushPile Fishing, is hosting a tournament to raise money for veteran charities.
The second annual BrushPile Fishing Veterans Crappie Tournament is set for Saturday, Oct. 2, with veterans invited to meet up at Delaware Lake to get in some fishing in while swapping their favorite fish stories with one another.
Show host Russ Bailey — who also works as the Auglaize County dog warden — was happy to talk about the event and how it started a year ago.
“When we all at the office got together, you know, we definitely wanted to do something for the veterans,” said Bailey, adding their main idea was partially inspired by one of the organizations they plan to donate to. “We found out about a guy named Travis Mills, who actually has a place in Maine. It’s called the Travis Mills Foundation.”
Mills is a veteran who lost both of his arms and legs while on active duty; that, however, hasn’t stopped him. Mills developed a retreat in Maine, where he invites veterans and their families to visit. It is a place to relax, hang out and help each other in their struggles. Bailey and his team figured it would be good to work with him and donate the money raised by the event to Mills’ foundation.
Bailey has only good things to say about Mills.
