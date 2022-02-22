MINSTER — A new client has moved into 30 S. Main Street in Minster.
Financial advisor Jake Bruns has opened an Edward Jones branch in the former U.S. Bank location and he has been working out of there since Jan. 19.
In a partnership with the Southwestern Auglaize County Chamber of Commerce, the business held its ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday to celebrate the opening.
Weigandt Development purchased the building in early 2021 and made several renovations to the inside.
“It’s wonderful. Weigandt’s got the building and they’ve done all the renovations. Couldn’t have asked for a better turnout,” said Bruns. “We love the location. We knew we wanted to be in Minster and we plan to be here for a long time.”
Bruns, a Wapakoneta native, completed a training program in St. Louis through Edward Jones and moved to Minster in 2018.
Bruns’ office was previously in New Bremen where he had been since December 2018.
“As soon as I got that completed, I moved back here,” said Bruns. “So yeah, Auglaize County boy for life.”
Bruns’ Edward Jones office offers a wide-range of financial services.
“We do pretty much anything on the investment front,” he said. “From individuals planning for retirement, saving for college, working with business owners for small business retirement plans, legacy planning — anything kind of under the investment umbrella. We also offer life and health insurance products. When you think finance, hopefully Jake Bruns Edward Jones is right after it.”
