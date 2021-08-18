NEW BREMEN — Just over a year ago, Brookside Laboratories held its groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate and begin the journey of adding 35,000 more feet to its building.
On Tuesday, the journey was realized, as Brookside held its dedication and open house of the new space with over 250 guests in attendance.
“Never in my wildest dreams did I expect to have a tent full of close to 250 people here today,” said President and CEO Luke Baker.
Friends, family, consultants, employees, community members and a slew of others gathered at 200 White Mountain Drive to celebrate the expansion.
“Today is a day of celebration and giving thanks,” Baker told the crowd. “There’s so much that’s gone into this. A lot of blood and sweat over the years and sacrifice by so many people.”
To read the full story, pick up a copy of Wednesday's edition of The Evening Leader.