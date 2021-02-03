NEW BREMEN — With the hope that festivals will return to the state and the area this summer, BremenFest is looking for new committee members and volunteers.
“We want to show the community that BremenFest is kind of turning a corner to have a more localized feel and reinvigorate the community and remind them why BremenFest is and was important in the hopes that we can try to garner some additional support and volunteers for 2021,” said BremenFest Treasurer Jessica Lomakin.
Committee members duties include securing contracts for different vendors, marketing and logistics and planning for the festival.
The weekend of the festival, committee members help run the festival, coordinating volunteers and assisting vendors and booths in any way they can.
