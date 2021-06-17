The company Breaking the Labels, a company dedicated to helping the differently abled, is holding an event Saturday at the Galleria in Celina.
Monica McKinney, the CEO of Breaking the Labels, has planned the All Abilities Gala for a while now, with the original idea being something near and dear to her heart. The event is meant to help those who weren’t able to go to dances like the gala and give them the experience they were forced to miss.
“It is like a formal dance for individuals with different abilities,” McKinney explained as being the gist of the event. While it sounds like a simple concept, its one that she thinks would be good for everyone involved. “You know, at some point in most peoples lives, we’ve attended proms, weddings, other kind of formal dances where a lot of the individuals with different abilities didn’t have that opportunity.”
To read the full story, pick up a copy of Friday's edition of The Evening Leader.