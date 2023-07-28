The Grand Lake Region Visitor’s Center in St. Marys is set to become home to an eagles nest. The nest will be built by Boy Scout Conner Sunderhaus of New Bremen, who is building the nest for his Eagle Scout Project.
“I wanted to do an Eagle Scout Project, and I didn’t know whether I should do something basic like a picnic table. I feel like everybody did that, or benches around the park,” said Sunderhaus.
“I wanted to do something with special meaning to an Eagle Scout and an eagle nest sounded good to me,” said Sunderhaus. He said that the purpose of the Eagle Scout Project is to teach the scout management skills.
“I’ll have to manage a project, hire somebody to do the project, or have volunteers do the project,” said Sunderhaus before continuing. “Find a way to get the funding, and everything.”
He said that he was already able to find a grant to help fund the project. Sunderhaus said that the project has taught him a lot already. “It’s so highly valued in the scouting area. The leadership is a big part of it too,” said Sunderhaus.
Choosing an eagle’s nest to be situated by the lake is something Sunderhaus hopes will attract people.
“I felt like it was more maybe of a selfie spot, to hang out with your friends and be by the lake. It’s not too far of a walk from the campground, and may become a tourist attraction,” said Sunderhaus. He said he is also considering making the nest a learning op
“We might put signage up for eagle facts so that you have a chance to learn about eagles,” said Sunderhaus. He said he hopes that people can take away more than just a selfie as well. “I hope people have more of a fun time and maybe they learn a few things about the eagle nests.”
In order to build the nest, Sunderhaus said he is still looking for community support.
“We need sticks that would greater than two feet long, with the leaves removed, and no thicker than two inches,” explained Sunderhaus. These supplies can be dropped off to at the collection site located just off the parking located off the Grand Lake Region Visitor’s Center, located at 900 Edgewater Dr., St. Marys. The support he’s already received means a lot to Sunderhaus.
“To me it shows how much the community wants to clean up the lake, and make their community such a better place,” said Sunderhaus.