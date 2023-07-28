St. Marys Boy Scout,Conner Sunderhaus

Conner Sunderhaus wants to help create an eagles nest as part of his Eagle Scout Project for St. Marys.

The Grand Lake Region Visitor’s Center in St. Marys is set to become home to an eagles nest. The nest will be built by Boy Scout Conner Sunderhaus of New Bremen, who is building the nest for his Eagle Scout Project.

“I wanted to do an Eagle Scout Project, and I didn’t know whether I should do something basic like a picnic table. I feel like everybody did that, or benches around the park,” said Sunderhaus.

