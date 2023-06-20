Boyscout Camp Held by the Old Sycamore District

The Old Sycamore District of the Boy Scouts of America held their Day Camp recently, where Scouts participated in a variety of activities

 Photo provided by Larry Weimert

The Boy Scouts of America have long been an institution dedicated to preparing youth for the future. Their mission statement reads: “The mission of the Boy Scouts of America is to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Law.” 

The Old Sycamore District, which is part of the Black Swamp Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America, recently held their day camp that had attendees doing a variety of activities. 

