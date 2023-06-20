The Boy Scouts of America have long been an institution dedicated to preparing youth for the future. Their mission statement reads: “The mission of the Boy Scouts of America is to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Law.”
The Old Sycamore District, which is part of the Black Swamp Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America, recently held their day camp that had attendees doing a variety of activities.
“Each year we do a theme, and this year’s theme was Western,” said the camp’s Program Director Larry Weimert.
The Old Sycamore District is made up of Auglaize, Mercer and Van Wert Counties, and has around 300 cub scouts who could attend the camp.
“What they do is they come and we have stations for them to do activities,” explained Weimert. He said that some of the events the scouts did were shooting bb guns, archery, slingshots, and even fishing. “We also do rank advancements, things that count towards getting the next rank, and activities that count towards merit badges.”
“Each year we try to incorporate a couple different projects, making it theme related, while keeping it fun for them,” said Weimert. He said the Western themed activities this year included a wooden ‘dynamite’ box that scouts can use for storage, and a leather holster for their belts.
“We’re talking kids who are in kindergarten through fifth grade,” said Weimert before continuing. “They usually have a good time. Parents are usually really happy with it when they come.”
Weimert said that this year there were 75 cub scouts who attended the camp, which was down a bit.
“In years past we’ve usually hit 90-100, and one year we had 120,” said Weimert. He said that while they’d love to see more campers, they understand that there is a lot going on in the summer.
“I know its the start of summer vacations, baseball is going on. You don’t have to attend every day,” said Weimert. He said that for campers that missed a day, they would send home the project and supplies so that they could complete it at home.
As for scouting beyond the camp, Weimert said that kids who participate get a lot out of it.
“They’re going to be edging some learning. They learn values, like the 12 Laws of Scouting. They’re going to learn how to do some projects, have some fun, and hopefully they’re going to learn some camaraderie as well,” said Weimert. He said that for the younger cub scouts, those activities are lead by adults, but that by the time they become Boy Scouts, adults make sure things are going properly.
“They’re more of a supervisory role. The scouts are the ones who are deciding what to do in more of a leadership role. Boy Scouts teach more leadership while Cub Scouts is learning the basics,” explained Weimert.
Weimert said that he has seen scouts go from the beginning all the way through becoming Eagle Scouts.
“They’re learning a lot of values in scouts. You’re always proud of your kids that are coming out of scouts,” said Weimert. He said that they learn maturity and leadership, and that the personal growth is evident.
“I hope that scouting has done some of that for them, that it wasn’t just parents or school,” he said before finishing. “I hope that scouting has helped them grow.”