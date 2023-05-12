Ruthless Made Promotions is bringing a second boxing event to the area on Friday night

 Photo By Brent Melton

If you ask local professional fighter Diamond Long what she wants to accomplish by holding a boxing match locally, her answer is crystal clear. “I’ve seen a lot of differ-ent boxing events, but the boxers themselves, they didn’t get the spot-light enough”, said Long.

Long owns Ruthless Made Promotions which is running the event, which is called Round 2, as well Young Guardians MMA in St. Marys. She said that she wants to make boxing more accessible locally.

