If you ask local professional fighter Diamond Long what she wants to accomplish by holding a boxing match locally, her answer is crystal clear. “I’ve seen a lot of differ-ent boxing events, but the boxers themselves, they didn’t get the spot-light enough”, said Long.
Long owns Ruthless Made Promotions which is running the event, which is called Round 2, as well Young Guardians MMA in St. Marys. She said that she wants to make boxing more accessible locally.
Round 2 is the second event that Long has held, and she said that the first event went very well. “Typically the second round is more interesting, that’s why I named it Round 2”, said Long.
She said that during the event there will be five belts on the line; two junior, one teen, and two adult. “There will be about fifteen bouts total with one backup fight in case of a cancellation”, explained Long.She said that part of the inspiration for hold-ing the event was to help her local talent be able to fight locally. “I’ve been running my gym for twoyears now and people don’t want to travel for events. I decided to make it easy for my athletes to have boxing eventsin their back yard”, said Long.
