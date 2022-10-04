Minster Oktoberfest of 2022 held their annual Little Miss Oktoberfest pageant on Oct. 1, with 14 contestants competing for the title.
The competition was held at around 10 a.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall on North Main Street, with friends and family watching their kids compete in the competition. The event was run by Mason DeMange, who was named master of ceremonies for the pageant.
“It’s been a wonderful experience working with all of you, with these wonderful committee,” said DeMange. The event was largely done in part due to the work of local businesses and organizations in the area. “So we have 14 girls and they each get a chance to walk down the aisle, get on stage and answer a few questions.”
The winner of the competition was Olivia Borgert, daughter of Wes and Amy Borgert, who was followed by her first and second runner-ups Taylor Stueve and Eloise Hoelscher. The three were very thankful for the opportunity to participate in the 2022 event, and gave some interesting answers when they were brought on stage.
“I want to get cotton candy,” said Borgert after being asked what she planned to do after the pageant was over. She brought a photo of the ship that her great-great grandfather came to America on.
The girls were crowned by the previous years Little Miss and Miss Oktoberfest Hannah Heckman and Ava Grieshop, and were also treated to special guests Elayna Thiebeau and Rachel Niekamp. Organizers behind the event were thankful for the help that they received organizing and sponsoring the event.
“The best thing about this is, especially having these girls be 5 or 6 years old, having the confidence to come up on stage in front of a whole crowd… that’s just amazing right there,” stated DeMange. “All of these girls are so confident to come up and here and do what they do.”
The other 11 contestants included Elizabeth Spillers, daughter of Justin and Danyel Spillers; Dana Wiford, daughter of Zach and Kim Wiford; Emery Sommer, daughter of Zach and Allison Sommer; Catherine Mendes, daughter of Joel and Maria Mendes; Amelia Sommer, daughter of Matthew and Stephanie Sommer; Caroline Sullivan, daughter of Brad and Kiera Sullivan; Cecilia Eilerman, daughter of Curt and Amanada Eilerman; Mara Clune, daughter of A.J. and Tami Clune; Sloane Barlage, daughter of Jason and Faye Barlage; Kennedy Matinsky, daughter of Paul and Kimiberly Matinsky; and Chloe Steinke, daughter of Brett and Jenn Steinke.
Special thanks goes out to the Knights of Columbus Hall and Girl Scout Troop 21131 for their help with the pageant, as well as the 17 sponsors that helped fund the event.