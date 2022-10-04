Little Miss Photo

The winner of the 2022 Little Miss Oktoberfest pageant was Olivia Borgert, who stands beside her runner-ups Taylor Stueve and Eloise Hoelscher

 By Skyler Mitchell

Minster Oktoberfest of 2022 held their annual Little Miss Oktoberfest pageant on Oct. 1, with 14 contestants competing for the title.

The competition was held at around 10 a.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall on North Main Street, with friends and family watching their kids compete in the competition. The event was run by Mason DeMange, who was named master of ceremonies for the pageant.

