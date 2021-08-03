Wapakoneta Mayor Tom Stinebaugh on Tuesday pled not guilty to public corruption charges during an arraignment in Auglaize County Common Pleas Court that was held after waiting more than 90 minutes for the visiting judge to arrive in the local courtroom.
Bond was set at $100,000 with a 20 percent privilege. Stinebaugh indicated he would put up the deed to his house, worth about $400,000, as security and hand over his passport.
Visiting Judge Patricia Cosgrove kept all parties waiting for an hour and a half before calling the session to order. She has handled a number of other public corruption cases across the state.
“This is a serious case involving a public official. There are 17 counts in this indictment, the majority of those being felony charges,” Assistant Ohio Attorney General Micah Ault said.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of Wednesday's edition of The Evening Leader.