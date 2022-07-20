MINSTER — Monday night served as the final school board meeting for outgoing superintendent Brenda Boeke, as her retirement begins on Aug. 1.
In her report, Boeke said her thank yous, wished incoming superintendent Josh Meyer well and said she’s looking forward to the future of the schools.
A few board members shared their sentiments with Boeke.
“Thanks for all you’ve done,” said board member Nick Rentz. “Seriously, you’ve done a tremendous job.”
“Brenda, thank you very much for all your dedicated years of service. We appreciate everything you have done to make Minster Schools one of the best schools in the area,” said board member Ted Oldiges. “The amount of hours and the amount of blood, sweat and tears that you have put into making this school what it is — it’s a testament to your legacy and it will be here at Minster for many, many years. I just want to say thank you very much.”
Board President Trina Nixon echoed Oldiges’ comments.
“Many, many thanks to Brenda for her years of making us one of the best schools around,” she said. “Enjoy your retirement, crazy lady.”
Boeke has served as school superintendent since 2011 and served as the elementary school principal for 14 years, from 1997 to 2011.
To read the full story, pick up a print copy of Wednesday's edition of The Evening Leader.