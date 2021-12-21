MINSTER — Beginning next school year, Minster Local Schools will have a different superintendent in charge.
Superintendent Brenda Boeke announced her resignation and retirement from her position on Monday night at the school’s board of education meeting.
“I have had a wonderful opportunity to serve as a teacher, principal and superintendent — I was a student here, too,” joked Boeke. “I’ve greatly enjoyed and appreciated each and every opportunity. I am very proud of the accomplishments we have made as a district and I attribute that success to the students, staff and parents of the Minster School District. I will miss most those very people. I will do everything possible to make the transition to a new superintendent as seamless as possible. If a mentor to my replacement is needed, I will happily serve in that capacity. Once again, thank you very much for the opportunities to serve this district and I wish the Minster school district nothing but success in the future.”
Boeke has served as school superintendent since 2011 and serves as the elementary school principal for 14 years, from 1997 to 2011.
Boeke graduated from Bowling Green State University in 1983 and received her Master’s degree in educational leadership and administration from Butler University in 1997.
To read the full story, pick up a print copy of Tuesday's edition of The Evening Leader.