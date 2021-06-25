The St. Marys Board of Education met up Wednesday night to not only to vote on several things for the upcoming school year, but to commend the efforts of students who participated in several competitions this year.
The BOE recognized the efforts of the girls 4x200 meter relay track team, Brandon Bowers of the track team and the e-sports team for their individual achievements in several areas. They put in a lot of work this year, especially when it came to their teamwork in various areas.
The girls relay team and Brandon Bowers were able to qualify for the Division II OHSAA state track meet this year, a fantastic achievement
considering the year that preceded them. Since they were unable to compete due to COVID and its after effects, it was a nice that they qualified, especially with graduation on the horizon for some of them.
The e-sports team, still being a relatively new thing for the school, is doing great as well after being named runners-up in Fortnite at the spring state tournament. Things are still shaky for them so far and they still have years left to compete in other competitions, but a bright future seems to await them as more schools seem to be opening up to the idea of e-sports.
