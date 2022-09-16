Hinckley Photo

St. Marys student Colton Hinckley was recognized for coming in first place for the VFW singing contest, followed by him singing the Star Spangled Banner.

 By Skyler Mitchell

The St. Marys Board of Education came together on Wednesday in order to discuss an important resolution related to the recent ratification of Ohio House Bill 99.

The board has a brief discussion on whether to allow certain personnel within St. Marys City Schools to have a concealed weapon within the school safety zone. The resolution was the first step in having an official program set in place for the school now that the house bill has been officially passed.

