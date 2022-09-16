The St. Marys Board of Education came together on Wednesday in order to discuss an important resolution related to the recent ratification of Ohio House Bill 99.
The board has a brief discussion on whether to allow certain personnel within St. Marys City Schools to have a concealed weapon within the school safety zone. The resolution was the first step in having an official program set in place for the school now that the house bill has been officially passed.
“I know we’ve had a lot of discussion about this over the past couple of months. I just want to reiterate, we have been having discussions on this as a district the past five or six years,” said Superintendent Bill Ruane about the resolution and the history behind it. The district has been working towards having a concrete plan through regular meetings, as well as discussing the topic at the monthly security meetings held by the school.
The superintendent held an assembly earlier this month to help explain what they had planned for House Bill 99, as well as explain other security measures the schools have taken. Ruane had stated before that the people who will end up carrying will have to volunteer for the program, pass a psychological evaluation and background test, and then be extensively trained before being approved.
“There’s been a lot of thought, a lot of planning that’s been put into this,” stated Ruane. They are taking the first steps into implementing this plan, despite the state not having a curriculum being put into as well as eight hours of scenario training by the St. Marys Police Department. While staff will be expected to place higher in accuracy benchmarks, they will not be held to the same standards as the police when acting in the face of danger.
“This is the first step and there may be more board action down the line that is required because of House Bill 99 and how it’s required,” explained Ruane. The situation is still in flux, and Ruane wants to keep some confidentiality in order to make sure the students are protected.
The resolution was approved by the board after little deliberation, with no plans to implement the program until the state establishes a safety plan, curriculum and approves the district’s plan. More actions might be taken in the near future depending on what happens next within the state level.
