Board of Elections member speaks on Sept. 6 meeting

The Auglaize County Board of Elections is busy preparing for the upcoming General Election on November 7.

 Photo By Brent Melton

The Auglaize County Board of Elections held a special meeting on Sept. 6, a week earlier than their normal monthly meeting. During the meeting the Board of Elections approved vouchers to pay bills associated with the Aug. 8 special election, as well as approving write-in candidates. In addition to this, the Board of Elections also preparing for the Nov. 7 General Election.

Amongst those approved as write-in candidates were Donna Thomas and Michael Aquaro, both of whom are running for the St. Marys Council-At-Large seats. There are currently three seats up for grabs and four candidates seeking them. The other two candidates are Robert Fitzgerald and Daniel Uhlenhake.

