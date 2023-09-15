Board of Elections member speaks on Sept. 6 meeting

The Auglaize County Board of Elections held a special meeting on Sept. 6, a week earlier than their normal monthly meeting. During the meeting the Board of Elections approved vouchers to pay bills associated with the Aug. 8 special election, as well as approving write-in candidates. In addition to this, the Board of Elections also preparing for the Nov. 7 General Election.
Amongst those approved as write-in candidates were Donna Thomas and Michael Aquaro, both of whom are running for the St. Marys Council-At-Large seats. There are currently three seats up for grabs and four candidates seeking them. The other two candidates are Robert Fitzgerald and Daniel Uhlenhake.
With Mayor Patrick McGowan announcing that he will not seek re-election, the door opened for candidates who wanted to fill the position. This upcoming election will see two candidates vying for votes; Ashley Randolph and Joe Hurlburt. Randolph had to give up her Second Ward Council Member seat in order run for the position. Hurlburt will be running for the position and does not currently hold a seat on St. Marys City Council.
Since Randolph is running for Mayor, the Second Ward Council Seat is up for grabs with two potential suitors. Kyle Schmehl and David Thomas will be vying for Randolph’s seat in the coming election.
The Board of Elections’ preparations also included preparing for votes on upcoming issues.
“We did an approval of ballots of form for State Issues 1 and 2,” said Auglaize County Board of Elections Deputy Director Luke Scott. State Issue 1 is titled ‘The Right to Reproductive Freedom with Protections for Health and Safety’, while State Issue 2 is titled ‘An Act to Control and Regulate Adult Use Cannabis’.
“Issue 1 is a citizen initiated Constitutional Amendment and that is for reproductive freedoms. Issue 2 is for recreational marijuana,” explained Scott.
During the special meeting the board also approved precinct election officials as well as rovers.
“We went through the list of people who are signed up just to make sure they’re eligible to work. Training letters and appointment letters have went out to poll workers for that,” said Scott. He noted that approved precinct election official and rover training will be taking place Oct. 26, at the Auglaize County Fairgrounds.
Scott said they’re also still looking for poll workers to work on election day. He said that if people are interested, you can call the Board of Elections and they’ll work with them from there.
“Call and let us know and we’ll find a precinct for you to work in,” said Scott. There are some stipulations because the board has to have representation of political parties as well. “Its important we have that representation.”
The Board of Elections also completed a post-election audit on the Aug. 8 election.
“We audited five percent of the total ballots cast. The board randomly drew St. Marys 2A and Pusheta Township,” said Scott before continuing. “We counted 748 ballots and it was 100% accurate.”
He said that having a 100 percent correct audit reinforces the integrity of Ohio’s voting system.
“Despite all the hype that you hear out there, the system here in Ohio is tested, audited, and proven save and secure. Voters should feel very secure casting their ballots,” said Scott.