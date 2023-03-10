On Wednesday evening the St. Marys Board of Education met for its regular monthly meeting. The meeting saw several students recognized for their achievements, and who were then awarded commendations from the board of education.
The first order of business was to recognize student Bailey Snyder for her FFA Passion project which donated $5,000 to the St. Marys Theater, and just over $8,000 to the Ruck family from Wapakoneta. The donation is to help them cover the cost of brain therapy for Belle Ruck, a five year old, whose insurance doesn’t cover the cost.
Next the board recognized Cadence Carpenter for earning National Merit Honors Finalist distinction. Carpenter is amongst the top fifteen thousand out of 1.5 million students who took the test to earn the award. She is also valedictorian, and and plans to attend Ohio Northern University to study their pharmacy program.
Next the board recognized Adam Howe, John (Jack) Snethkamp, and Aidan Thieman for earning their Eagle Scout awards. Superintendent Bill Ruane noted that only four percent of Boy Scouts
earn the badge. For their Eagle Scout Projects, Howe changed out the state park’s movie theater screen, Snethkamp placed 24 duck boxes across the lake, and Thieman built a drop box for retired American flags at the VFW. From there the board moved on to their regular business.
Read the full story in today's edition of The Evening Leader