Superintendent Bill Ruane presents Cadence Carpenter with a resolution of commendation from the St. Marys Board of Education meeting on Wednesday evening for earning a National Merit Honors Finalist distinction.

 The Evening Leader 10 Mar 2023 By BRENT MELTON Staff Reporter

On Wednesday evening the St. Marys Board of Education met for its regular monthly meeting. The meeting saw several students recognized for their achievements, and who were then awarded commendations from the board of education.

The first order of business was to recognize student Bailey Snyder for her FFA Passion project which donated $5,000 to the St. Marys Theater, and just over $8,000 to the Ruck family from Wapakoneta. The donation is to help them cover the cost of brain therapy for Belle Ruck, a five year old, whose insurance doesn’t cover the cost.

