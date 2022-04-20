NEW BREMEN — Eighteen volunteers make up the staff of the Blessing Pantry located at St. Paul United Church of Christ in New Bremen and each plays a pivotal role in keeping things going.
Pantry Coordinator Beth Bretz, who began with the pantry last fall, spoke to members of the New Bremen New Knoxville Rotary Club on Tuesday morning about the work the pantry does and the help it provides to New Bremen and surrounding communities.
“It’s been a privilege to be the coordinator and to see the generosity of the community and the partnerships that we’ve created with the businesses in the area as well,” she said. “It’s a volunteer-driven mission whose purpose is to provide basic food and other necessities free of charge to local families in need. We want to be that supplemental need for these families that just can’t make ends meet.”
What began several years ago as a wooden cabinet full of toiletries located inside the north doors of the church has since been developed into a full-on pantry offering food and other necessities to those that need it.
The group of 18 volunteers work to make everything go, including shopping for supplies and reaching out to local businesses to partner with.
“It takes all 18 of us to make this happen,” said Bretz. “Being a volunteer at the pantry is something we’re always looking for. We meet quarterly to discuss any issues going on and to try and improve anything or if there’s an outstanding need at the time we can discuss that.”
Bretz called the last six months she’s served as coordinator “eye opening.”
