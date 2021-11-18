Van Wert Live will be hosting a variety of shows and stars on its stage this upcoming season, featuring singers like Michael Bolton and the performances of the Denver & Mile High Orchestra.
Executive Director Tafi Stober and Marketing Director Quincy Thompson came to the St. Marys Rotary Club to discuss their upcoming season.
Run by the Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation (VWAPAF), Van Wert Live has a deep history behind it.
“You know us probably as the Niswonger Performing Arts Center,” Stober stated as being one of their known identities. The building itself was set up in 2007 and has been in active use ever since. “And we have entertained over 250,000 in the doors, typically anywhere from 20 to 25 events a year.”
Offering series such as Feel Good Fridays in the summer in Fountain Park, VWAPAF is working to make Van Wert an entertainment hub.
“Our mission to accomplish that is to provide entertainment experiences so good that they demand a return,” said Stober. It is a creed they do their best to follow, even during the pandemic that end up putting their business through some trials. “As you know, we had to shut down. Our staff was furloughed, and thank God they all returned so we can stand up our organization again and provide live entertainment.”
The current goal is to not only bounce back and provide live shows again, but to also provide a variety of shows that should satisfy everyone. This includes a variety of performances coming along, either at the center or in other locations.
