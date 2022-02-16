Bicycle Museum of America unveiled an exhibit earlier this month celebrating both Black History and Women’s History.
“I just looked for interesting stories that could be told. This is the second year that I have tried to find and feature African American stories for Black History month, along with Women’s History month next month,” Museum Coordinator Ryan Long said.
“These are stories not commonly told in cycling history, and I’d like to try to change that by educating our patrons with African American inventors, racers, and pioneers. The bicycles featured with the stories are not the bicycles ridden by them, but rather a representation of what they may have ridden given the evidence we have.”
Included in the display are bicycles from the 1920s era, including a 1920 Frankfurth and Davis Sewing Machine Co. Roadster. These bikes are similar to those ridden by five black women during a 250-mile journey from New York to Washington D.C. in 1928. Those women are Marylou Jackson, Velma Jackson, Ethyl Miller, Leolya Nelson and Constance White.
