Benefit to be held over weekend in honor of Trevor Mobley

The Trevor Mobley Memorial Foundation holds an annual fundraiser to improve safety, and safety equipment for first responders, on Grand Lake St. Marys

In July of 2020 Trevor Mobley passed away from a jet ski accident on Grand Lake St. Marys. Since that tragedy, his family has been raising funds to improve lake safety, and safety equipment for first responders that respond to the lake. 

“We set out two years go to light up the lake. We got with the Grand Lake Recreation Club and we put together some lights to put out on the channels and rock piers,” said Mobley’s step-dad Eric Stachler in an earlier interview.

