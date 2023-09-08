Benefit to be held over weekend in honor of Trevor Mobley

In July of 2020 Trevor Mobley passed away from a jet ski accident on Grand Lake St. Marys. Since that tragedy, his family has been raising funds to improve lake safety, and safety equipment for first responders that respond to the lake.
“We set out two years go to light up the lake. We got with the Grand Lake Recreation Club and we put together some lights to put out on the channels and rock piers,” said Mobley’s step-dad Eric Stachler in an earlier interview.
Mobley’s family formed the Trevor Mobley Memorial Foundation to carry on his legacy. In July of this year, Trevor’s Mom Kelly Stachler and his step dad Eric donated $3,000 each to the St. Marys Township, Montezuma, and Celina Fire Departments, all from their fundraising efforts with the foundation. This year’s fundraiser is coming up this weekend, and will see all kinds of activities.
“The benefit is actually this Saturday. We’re doing putt-putt golf in Coldwater, then from 1:00 to 4:00 everything will be at the Moose in Celina,” said Stachler. The event will have 50/50 raffles, tip boards, and live auctions amongst other activities.
“We’ll have live entertainment. Josh Taylor from 127 North is playing from 1 to 4,” said Stachler. He said that their goal this year is to raise $15,000 that they can then give to the three departments who respond to the lake.
“They’re the ones who went out when the call came in,” explained Stachler. He said that with their safety-light project completed, and not needing replacements for several years, he sees this years funds going towards equipment.
“We want to make sure if they’re ever called again, that they have the proper equipment to do so,” said Stachler.
The lake community is a generous one according to what Stachler sees when he asks for donations.
“I went around to a couple of restaurants and bars and tried to get donations. People in this area don’t bat an eye, they are so giving, and its much appreciated,” said Stachler. Keeping Trevor’s legacy alive is something that Stachler said he hopes to continue.
“It means everything to us. We don’t want anybody else to go through what we did, so we’re doing our part to try and prevent it,” said Stachler before continuing. “So if that takes having a fundraiser every year to be able to do that, that’s what we’ll do every year.”
If you are interested in attending the fundraiser, it is open to the public, but you may also donate via the Mercer County Civic Foundation’s website at MercerCountyCivicFDN.org/donate, and selecting the Trevor Mobley.