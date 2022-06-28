A benefit was held at the Family Tradition Tavern on Saturday by the family of Tim Smith, who was raising money to pay for medical bills involving several ongoing health issues.
Smith has been dealing with the effects of Crohn’s disease and lung cancer for some time now, having received the diagnosis for Crohn’s three years ago and lung cancer was detected a month ago. The benefit was held to help pay for the medical bills that Tim and his wife Michelle have been dealing with since.
“I think personally it went great,” stated Sarah, Tim’s daughter and one of the family members involved with getting the event organized. “We had more of a turn out than we ever could have imagined.”
Sarah says that she and the rest of the family are very thankful for the support they received at the benefit on Saturday. She said that a lot of different people were coming in and out of the tavern all day and that the benefit was swarmed with donations.
“It was just packed all day, people came in and out all day,” said Sarah about the event. “My family didn’t get there till about 6:30, 7 p.m. because we were in the hospital with my father. The auction went good, everything went really well.”
To read the full story, pick up a print copy of Tuesday's edition of The Evening Leader.