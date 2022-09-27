Benefit Photo

 By Skyler Mitchell

A benefit was held on Saturday in order to help local woman Beth Dammeyer Olberding with her issues involving cancer.

The benefit was held at the St. Marys Eagles, with people from all over allowed to come over and help donate to the cause. The event was put together by the efforts of many different organizations within Auglaize County, as well as those that are close to Dammeyer herself.

