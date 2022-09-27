A benefit was held on Saturday in order to help local woman Beth Dammeyer Olberding with her issues involving cancer.
The benefit was held at the St. Marys Eagles, with people from all over allowed to come over and help donate to the cause. The event was put together by the efforts of many different organizations within Auglaize County, as well as those that are close to Dammeyer herself.
“We’ve spent countless, countless hours putting this together and we just can’t thank this committee enough,” said Lesia Arnett, who spoke at the beginning of the event. “Other organizations and other groups, Beth’s friends- Beth has a lot of friends out there- we brought them all together.”
The reason behind the benefit is due to the health problems that Dammeyer has been suffering from, with it all relating back to a cancer diagnosis that changed her life. Friends of hers, like Arnett, wanted to make sure that these complications were eased as she and her family went through some trying times with the illness.
“She’s had this permanent cancer that started as breast cancer,” said Arnett about Dammeyer’s struggle with the issue of cancer and how it has effected her life. This changed, though, as through the span of a year it spread. “It has leapt from her breasts, to brain to liver in the span of 11 months.”
Dammeyer had talked about this event earlier this month at an event held by Tailgate for Cancer, a St. Marys organization that also helped set up the benefit. While her fight with cancer has been hard, she was glad to receive the help she has so far, and she aims to live for her grandchildren in the coming years.
The event featured a variety of things to entertain people with, ranging from several raffles, a tip board, bake sale, a live auction, and even live music that was played later in the evening. Again, Arnett credited those that helped come together for the Dammeyer’s sake.
“Again, it’s been an amazing response we’ve had,” stated Arnett about the work various people put into help make the benefit a reality. It was through their combined efforts it was able to happen at all. “We just appreciate everybody and everything you’ve done for her.”
There were nearly 80 different sponsors to the event, ranging from business’s like Varsity Lanes, organizations like Pantry Pride and many concerned citizens from around the county. All the proceeds will go into helping Dammeyer and her family through their difficult time.
More information about organizations like Tailgate for Cancer and similar groups can be found online, as well as on various Facebook pages.
