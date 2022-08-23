NEW KNOXVILLE — An idea that began in the fall of 2018 became a reality last week for the community of New Knoxville.
The Barn 2.0, the New Knoxville school expansion project, will breathe new life into the school as the 10,000-plus foot expansion was unveiled to the public and dedicated on Friday evening at a ceremony attended by hundreds.
“I think we overshot the goal for tonight. I think we were planning for just over 200 and I know there’s more than that here,” said Athletic Director Kay Webb as community members packed into the new gymnasium for the ceremony.
“I remember being an 18-year-old and I didn’t really know what I wanted to do. I didn’t know where I wanted to go to school — I just didn’t know what it took to making a living on your own in the world,” said Scott Stiles, president of the New Knoxville Athletic Boosters. “But even as a clueless 18-year-old, I knew when it was time for me to settle down and raise a family, it would be in this little community. All of you here today just proved why — this project proves why. One of the reasons why I wanted to move back here was because of the support. The support you provide throughout all community events.”
Stiles brought New Knoxville graduate and donor Mark Schwabero to the podium to speak. The new complex is named after he and his family.
“Due to the generous of this alumnus, it’s allowed us to complete this project in a much quicker time frame than we initially anticipated,” said Stiles. “It’s because of his generosity and all of us involved in this project that’s brought us here to this special night.”
“We’re delighted in being able to make this a reality. We wanted to be a part of it. My brother, sister and I were all raised here. My parents were always about getting a great education and personally, always felt blessed by strong mentors and role models I had from this community,” said Schwabero. “I was often asked where I developed certain skills and appreciation for empathy and where I developed my values system. I always tell people it came from a small town. I’m just so glad we could all be here tonight to celebrate.”
Mayor Keith Leffel expressed his thanks for all those that were active in making the project a reality.
“The support we get from this community is incredible. On behalf of the village, this is really important. I think Scott and Mark said it well, without a vibrant school, you won’t have a vibrant community,” said Leffel. “I’ve said all along, there’s three things: It’s community members, the schools and churches — all those that work together to make a strong community. I’d like to think the committee members as well as Kay [Webb]. I think it’s pretty impressive how it’s turned out and it’s going to pay dividends for the future.”
