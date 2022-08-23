Gym Photo

New Knoxville school officials, students and community members had much to celebrate on Friday night with the ribbon cutting and dedication of the Schwabero Center, a 10,000-plus foot expansion to the west side of the gymnasium.

 By Corey Maxwell

NEW KNOXVILLE — An idea that began in the fall of 2018 became a reality last week for the community of New Knoxville.

The Barn 2.0, the New Knoxville school expansion project, will breathe new life into the school as the 10,000-plus foot expansion was unveiled to the public and dedicated on Friday evening at a ceremony attended by hundreds.

