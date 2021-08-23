NEW KNOXVILLE — New Knoxville Schools celebrated an achievement on Friday evening, breaking ground on its The Barn 2.0 project.
The project, which will add a 10,680 square foot expansion to the west side of the current gymnasium, has been a community effort, with all funds coming from donations.
As part of the project, the gym has already purchased and installed new bleachers and with the expansion, the school will be able to add additional moveable bleachers on the west wall to make up for the loss of seating.
At the groundbreaking on Friday, many New Knoxville community members were in attendance, something that Athletic Director Kay Webb was touched by.
“I really did not expect this crowd. This is really amazing, guys,” said Webb during her speech where she thanked many of the individuals who were critical in getting the fundraiser as far as it is.
Webb said that the total cost of the project will be just over $2.6 million, adding that 95% of the money has been pledged, with 73% of that money in hand.
