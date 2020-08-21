Just after 10:30 a.m. Friday, a bank robbery occurred at Home Savings Bank 1. S. Blackhoof St., Wapakoneta.
Wapakoneta Police are looking for a white male, who was wearing a silver wig, sunglasses and a white mask, a grey-hooded sweatshirt, blue gloves, light-colored blue jeans and black tennis shoes.
The Wapakoneta Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the suspect. Anyone who lives in the area and has footage from any security or doorbell cameras is asked to contact the Wapakoneta PD at 418-738-2222.