St. Marys FFA

St. Marys Memorial High School Ag Teacher and FFA Advisor Lucy Bambauer surrounded by some of the seniors of the school’s FFA Chapter.

 Photo Provided

For the past eight years St. Marys Memorial High School Students have benefitted from Lucy Bambauer, the school’s Ag Teacher and FFA Advisor. Bambauer’s time in that role is coming to an end, and next school year she’ll be transitioning to become one of the school’s guidance counselors.

She said that the program had been eliminated the year before she started due to funding issues, but was brought back the following year.

