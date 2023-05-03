For the past eight years St. Marys Memorial High School Students have benefitted from Lucy Bambauer, the school’s Ag Teacher and FFA Advisor. Bambauer’s time in that role is coming to an end, and next school year she’ll be transitioning to become one of the school’s guidance counselors.
She said that the program had been eliminated the year before she started due to funding issues, but was brought back the following year.
“They passed a levy and they were going to add the position back. I read about it in the paper and applied,” said Bambauer. Prior to starting at St. Marys City Schools, Bambauer taught Ag for ten years at Marion Local.
“It was a lot different than it is now. There were a lot less kids. The FFA was a lot less active,” said Bambauer of the FFA program at St. Marys when she took over in 2014. She said that there was a lot less knowledge of the opportunities that existed that FFA had to offer. “There is still tons of room for growth and things can be done to make the program better.”
