Anyone that wants to take a load off during the holidays and avoid being in the kitchen can feel free to drop by The Menagerie on Indiana Avenue and get some cookies for the holiday season.
Starting at 10 a.m. on Dec. 11, the store will be selling various homemade cookies to people who want to get something sweet for the holidays, an event that they’ve dubbed the Cookie Walk. Anyone that wants to walk in and buy them will be sure to have a large variety waiting for them.
“They will be all homemade cookies, Christmas cookies for the holidays,” said Rita Daugherty, the proprietor of The Menagerie. The cookies are being sold at $4.50 a dozen and people can choose what specific kinds go in the dozen. “You can mix and match any kind of cookies that you want.”
The event will go on as long as supplies last, with Daugherty expecting it to go on until Sunday. However, this could change depending on how many cookies get sold within the first day and how well it’s received. This is only for a limited time, though, so it’s suggested to get there as soon as possible.
