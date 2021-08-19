NEW BREMEN — Wednesday saw the start of a new school year with New Bremen and St. Marys both beginning its 2021-22 school years.
During New Bremen’s board of education meeting on Wednesday night, K-6 Principal Diane Kramer called it a good day.
“We had a great first day to the start of the school year today,” she said. “I think we’re all tired and ready for bed tonight, but it was a really good day.”
Kramer gave thanks to the custodial staff who got the school ready to welcome students back.
“A special thank you to our custodial staff for the great job cleaning and preparing our building for the start of the school year,” she said.
