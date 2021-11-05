The “Got Their Six” raffle has returned for its second year, with proceeds going directly to support local law enforcement.
The raffle is being held by Let’s Back the Blue, a grassroots organization that began in 2020, to show their support for law enforcement.
Let’s Back the Blue Director Ann Niemeyer explained an early bird drawing is set for Nov. 6, where four entrants will win $200. For those who buy raffle tickets before Nov. 6, the early bird raffle ticket is included. The regular drawing occurs on Dec. 5 with 50 different prizes available with values averaging above $500. Some of those high value prizes include a PS5, a zero-turn riding lawn mower, a 55-inch TV and $5,000 cash.
Niemeyer said they were able to purchase many of the prizes at cost with cooperation from community businesses.
Through the raffle she hopes to raise about $50,000. Last year’s raffle raised about $30,000.
Tickets can be purchased online for $50 each at LetsBackTheBlue.org/shop.
