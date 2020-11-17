The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has identified the kayaker recovered from Grand Lake St. Marys on Sunday evening as 30-year-old Samuel Wilson of Gahanna.
Authorities Identify Man Pulled From Grand Lake St. Marys
