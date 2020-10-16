“I talked to some of my friends in the Civil War community and we came up with a list of candidates for a potential biography,” Dixon said in a pre-recorded interview with Kraig Noble, posted to the Auglaize County Historical Society’s Facebook page on Thursday evening. “It was very interesting because (August) Willich was definitely the No. 1 candidate. It was obvious very early on that this was a very unusual story from many perspectives.”
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the Friday, Oct. 16 edition of The Evening Leader.