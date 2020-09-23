NEW BREMEN — On Tuesday morning, Auglaize County Sheriff candidate Mike Vorhees spoke to Rotarians about his career and the path that led him to running for sheriff.
Vorhees announced his intent to run back in July 2019 and is running as an independent, unopposed as current Sheriff Al Solomon is retiring this year.
Originally from Buckland, he said he got his start in public service at 14 years old as he’s been a member of the Buckland Fire Department for 37 years.
His family is deeply rooted in public service. His father, grandfather and great-grandfather all served for fire departments. His son, Aaron, is the current fire chief for Buckland.
