Auglaize County votes on State Issue 1 Tuesday

State Issue 1 was a on the ballot Tuesday evening which asked Auglaize County Voters, and voters across the state, to determine the best way forward to amending Ohio’s Constitution.
State Issue 1 has been a hotly publicized, and politicized, topic that saw camps on both side of the question. Ads on television, radio, social media and billboards amongst others, urged voters to vote in the off-year special election. All of that advertisement and publicity seems to have had an affect in Auglaize County.
“It’s going very well. We have been very steady. We had people at the door waiting for us to open, and we have been steady all the time,” said Voting Location Manager for St. Marys East and West Laura Yelton.
At the heart of State Issue 1 is the proposed change to make Constitutional Amendments to Ohio’s Constitution, meet more than the current 50 percent plus 1 vote approval threshold amongst voters.
“Part of the proposed amendment changes are that they want any citizen initiated petition to have a 60 percent threshold,” said Director of the Auglaize County Board of Elections Michelle Wilcox earlier this year when interviewed about the special election.
“Issue 1 is a power grab led by politicians and the special interests they serve. If it passes, the rich and powerful will go around voters to pass unpopular policies Ohioans don’t want - like a total abortion ban. Why is this election being held in August? Because the special interests and people behind this amendment thought they could sneak it through with lower voter turnout. How much is this special election going to cost? This election will cost taxpayers nearly $15 million dollars. Vote no today, Ohio. Polls are open until 7:30 p.m.,” said Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown in a series of tweets.
“They are telling you that a yes vote on Issue 1 will “take away your voice”. Ask yourself this… if out of state Leftist groups and millionaires like Soros can make constitutional changes within a six month period that nullify current and future LAWS made by the Representatives that you elect to speak for you, then who really “loses their voice” if Issue 1 doesn’t pass?” reads a Facebook post by Republican State Representative Angie King of Ohio’s 84th District.
“So for a special election that just kind of got thrown on the books not that long ago, I feel like the turnout has been pretty good,” said Yelton. She said that whenever there is an election, that there is always a good turnout. Something unexpected about this election Yelton said she noticed was first time voters.
“We had a larger amount of provisional voters, not due to ID issues because there was a law change where a valid photo ID must be shown,” said Yelton before continuing. “We’ve had a lot of people that have never registered, voting today.”
She said that they’re helping those new voters get registered, and vote provisionally.
“Of course they have to vote provisionally, and it’s up to the Board of Elections to determine if that vote counts,” explained Yelton.
Poll worker Sally Dicke said she’s been doing this over over a decade, and that she enjoys the work.
“You see a lot of the neighborhood and it serves a good purpose,” said Dicke. She said that she’s seen voters of every age for this election, and that there have been some differences.
“People seem to be more informed, and they don’t ask many questions,” said Dicke. She said that in other elections people would ask questions about the issues, and they would read the ballot to the voter to help them better understand. “This time they seemed to know what they wanted when they came in to vote.”