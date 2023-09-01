Auglaize County Sheriff piloting new program in county

Auglaize County Sheriff Mike Vorhees and Project Coordinator/Peer Support Specialist Brittany Boneta announced Project A.C.A.R.T. will be rolling out soon in Auglaize County.

Auglaize County Sheriff Mike Vorhees announced this week that a new pilot program will be coming to the county soon by the name of Project A.C.A.R.T. (Auglaize County Addiction Response Team). 

“We received a $26,000 grant from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. This program is an addiction response team that will go out and assist people that need a push as an addict,” said Vorhees. That push is one to get them moving into the right direction.

