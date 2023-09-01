Auglaize County Sheriff piloting new program in county

Auglaize County Sheriff Mike Vorhees announced this week that a new pilot program will be coming to the county soon by the name of Project A.C.A.R.T. (Auglaize County Addiction Response Team).
“We received a $26,000 grant from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. This program is an addiction response team that will go out and assist people that need a push as an addict,” said Vorhees. That push is one to get them moving into the right direction.
The idea behind the program is to give people who are struggling with addiction some help.
“The enforcement side won’t stop. We’ll continue the enforcement side. So if we can use this tool, how many people are we missing that are users that need help in that recovery?” said Vorhees. A key to the program being a success is getting the public to trust the program. Part of building that trust is by having someone who understand the struggles of addiction running the project.
“That’s why we’ve contracted, and are working with Brittany Boneta who is a recovering addict herself. She brings a lot of dynamics to this program,” said Vorhees.
“I’m a certified Peer Supporter and I’m in recovery myself. I hope to offer recovery to people if they want to have help in addiction, and to give them resources to help them in their recovery process,” said Boneta. For Boneta getting her life turned around came while she was in prison.
“I went to prison, and while in prison my sone was in a horrible accident and was dying in the hospital,” said Boneta before continuing. “It was a very traumatic experience and i knew I needed be home and on the right track for him to succeed.”
Boneta said that, that was her rock bottom, and from there she resolved to change her path.
“When I first went to prison I was goofing off and didn’t take it seriously. I was just doing my time,” said Boneta. After the fire that her son was hurt in, she said she started to take as many recovery programs as she could.
“I knew I wanted to come home and be successful in my recovery. I took my recovery seriously, and started rebuilding relationships with my family from the inside,” said Boneta.
When Boneta got out of prison a year later, she worked with the homeless doing peer support. She explained that often times homelessness and addiction go hand in hand.
“I was doing peer support with the homeless in the shelter without the title. A member of the Sheriff’s Office reached out with this idea of starting [ACART], and I immediately started taking classes to get certified,” explained Boneta. The member that reached out, has also had a history with Boneta during her addiction.
“In the past he played a huge role in my recovery. Law enforcement played a huge role in my recovery, so we’re going to try it,” said Boneta.
“One person is a need, but we’re much bigger than that. In my eyes, theres always a need if we have one person that needs help. We know there’s a need,” said Vorhees. He said that the area having a drug task force, and addicts in the county, also point to that need.
“Theres a lot of drug addicts and a lot of things coming through Ohio, and Auglaize County. We know its there, theres no county in the 88 that are immune to it,” said Vorhees. He said with that reality, he hopes the program will work to reach people and give them options before being arrested.
“We’ll be responding to overdoses if someone has an overdose. We’re going to offer them treatment. If they want it, we have other agencies we’ll refer them to for treatment and detox,” said Boneta. She said that law enforcement can refer people, and that if the person is in addiction, they’ll sit down and talk with them about what their recovery may look like.
“We’ll get them in to mental health or counseling, assess their needs, or if they need food banks, counseling for their children. We’re there to provide support,” said Boneta.
“Our idea is not to have enforcement with the ACART Program, but its going to be something we’re going to have to deal with. We don’t want to scare people off,” said Vorhees. He explained that the program will focus on pre-arrest types of situations. “It’s to get somebody the help and get them in the right direction.”
Being a pilot program, Vorhees said he hopes that they’ll be able to expand it if it goes well.
“The grant we applied for can be a reoccurring grant. It can be something that we hope gains traction,” said Vorhees. He said that if the public has questions about how ACART will work, they can call the Sheriff’s Office. “It’s something we’re very passionate about. Its another tool that we can help people with.”
The program will launch in the next several weeks once all the details are finalized. The phone number to reach ACART is 419-738-2278, which does not go to the Sheriff’s Office. The line may not be answered live, however calls will be returned.