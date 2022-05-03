The Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office, Federal Bureau of Investigation Cleveland Division, Federal Bureau of Investigation Cincinnati Division, and the US Attorney’s Office Northern District of Ohio, announce the federal arrests of Amanda Hovanec, age 35, of Wapakoneta, Anthony Theodorou, age 34, of Pretoria, South Africa, and Anita Green, age 61, of Wapakoneta on May 2, 2022.
Prosecutor Ed Pierce said Tuesday it was important to note none of the suspects were ever out of custody. According to Sheriff Mike Vorhees, a clerical error was made in accepting a check for bond for Anthony Theodorou; however, that check was returned in short order and the suspect remained in custody. The story in Tuesday's edition of The Evening Leader indicated bond was posted but Theodorou never left his jail cell.