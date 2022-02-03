Auglaize County is now under a Level 2 Snow Emergency. Roads are hazardous due to drifting snow and/or ice cover. Only drive if necessary and contact your employer.
breaking
Auglaize County Issues Level 2 Snow Emergency
Corey Maxwell
-
- Updated
- Comments
Corey Maxwell
Staff Writer
