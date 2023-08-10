Auglaize County Humane Society receives response to SOS

Sandra Harrison and Deb Logan of the Auglaize County Humane Society accept a donation from Wapakoneta Farmers Market Master Donald Steinke (center)

 Photo by Brent Melton

The Auglaize County Humane Society sent out a SOS, and the community has responded. On Wednesday morning, the Auglaize County Humane Society received a $1,000 donation from the Wapakoneta Farmers Market. 

The check was presented by Wapakoneta Farmers Market Master Donald Steinke to President and Director of the Auglaize County Humane Society Sandra Harrison, and Auglaize County Humane Society Manager Deb Logan. 

