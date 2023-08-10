Auglaize County Humane Society receives response to SOS

The Auglaize County Humane Society sent out a SOS, and the community has responded. On Wednesday morning, the Auglaize County Humane Society received a $1,000 donation from the Wapakoneta Farmers Market.
The check was presented by Wapakoneta Farmers Market Master Donald Steinke to President and Director of the Auglaize County Humane Society Sandra Harrison, and Auglaize County Humane Society Manager Deb Logan.
“We’re sending out an SOS to save our shelter. Because of COVID and the economy, we’re just not getting in the money and donations that we need,” said Logan when the the SOS was initially sent out.
“They put out a SOS that they were going to close the doors in a couple months, because they didn’t have enough money,” said Steinke. He said that that he believed a main reason people are getting rid of their pets, is due to the cost of pet food rising. “We’ve got a cat, so I decided we ought to do something for them.”
Steinke said that the Wapakoneta Farmers Market had some money available to donate, and since they’re a non-profit themselves, they knew it would go for a good cause.
“We just want to help them out,” said Steinke. He explained that because the money came from their booth rentals, their committee had to approve the donation first. “We’ve got extra money in the bank, so we decided to do this since they need the money.”
When it comes to the reason why, Steinke said that it is important for Auglaize County to have an animal shelter.
“Its important because theres a lot of cats and stuff around,” said Steinke. He said that if a person can’t give the animal away, their next stop is usually the shelter.
“The shelter is a drop off place for dogs, cats, and everything else, and they shouldn’t do that,” said Steinke. He said without a shelter, the animals would otherwise suffer.
“The campaign is going very well, we are probably at 80 percent of our goal,” said Harrison. She said that when the community comes together to donate, it means a lot.
“People are recognizing what we accomplish and what we do,” said Harrison. She said that the donations are especially important in a post-COVID world.
“After COVID we are struggling a bit, because the prices for employees have gone up a bit, and adoptions have gone down a little bit because people got them during COVID,” explained Harrison. She said that the shelter was down to about six months of supplies, and that running out isn’t as simple as closing the doors. “We have animals, so its not like we can just walk out the door. We have to plan way ahead because of them.”
One thing Harrison said she would like to see is corporate sponsorships, the same kind that had happened in the past.
“The actual citizens, members, and staff have done a phenomenal job. It’s actually the industry that have let us down,” said Harrison. She said she isn’t sure why those types of donations have slowed, but wants to see them return.
“We have not gotten much from the people who could give us more,” lamented Harrison.