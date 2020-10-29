With positive COVID-19 tests on the rise, Auglaize County has been elevated to Level 3 (red) status according to a letter posted to the Auglaize County Health Department’s Facebook page.
The change in status from a Level 2 county to Level 3 was triggered by a data review indicating the county met four of the seven thresholds of the Ohio advisory system.
This updated information ranks Auglaize County second highest in incidence per capita in the state.
The health department is asking the public to limit activities as much as possible and follow all current health orders including wearing a mask, maintaining social distance of at least six feet, regular hand washing and staying home if you do not feel well.