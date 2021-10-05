Come January 2023, Auglaize County will have a new auditor.
Auglaize County Auditor Janet Schuler on Thursday told fellow Democrats she would not seek another term after 20 years as an elected officials She has 34 years working in the auditor’s office.
“I have never been more proud to be a Democrat,” Schuler said. “I have been hanging around with you all for 40 to 50 years. While it’s been my pleasure to serve as county auditor I will not seek election.”
She had been considering retirement for some time but what to make sure the timing was right so it made the most sense for her future.
Linda Bice, a Democrat and employee in the auditor’s office, announced she will run for that office. Schuler has worked with Bice for 22 years in the auditors office; she said Bice brings a wealth of knowledge from the budgetary side of auditing. Schuler said her specialty is the real estate side of the job.
