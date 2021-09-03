Auglaize EMA Director Troy Anderson and the CERT team are assisting displaced families who evacuated from Louisiana due to Hurricane Ida.
“We have some that showed up here last night needing assistance,” Anderson told members of the local emergency planning committee at their Wednesday meeting.
The Community Emergency Response Team was able to help four adults and four children find temporary living arrangements. He said right now they are staying in motels, but the biggest hurdle was finding a spot for their the pets. Anderson said that motels were able to make an exception and said they have a good working relationship with those establishments.
Those families will be staying in the area until Monday when they will make their way back. He also said some refugees from Afghanistan were arriving in Dayton and Cleveland.
LEPC secretary Don Jump noted they received a $21,512 grant related to hazardous materials. He wanted to spend the grant money while it was available and suggested replenishing fire department foam banks with the money. The money allocated is based on hazmat filings at in the county.
“You can use a lot of foam real quick,” Jump said.
