Rachel Parker, the center director to the Arts Place, is happy to announce various events that will be coming soon to the Arts Place within St. Marys.
The first notice is that the building will be switching over to its winter hours soon, with anyone wanting to visit expected to come between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. It will remain open from Wednesday through Friday, though, as it has been for the previous schedule, where they will feature the exhibit “Quilts, Bears, and Dolls.” The event will go on until Nov. 25, featuring the works of local artists.
The Holiday Art Show is expected to start shortly afterward, with local artists/creators invited to display and sell their goods for the public on Nov. 23 through Nov. 25. The selling of goods will be approved as long as it’s appropriate, with 30 percent of sales expected to be put back towards the center. The show itself is expected to until Jan. 6, 2023.
The Youth Art Show will start later on Jan. 13, with the Arts Place working with a local teacher in order to have an exhibit created. The show itself will go on until Feb. 24, with a historical photo fundraiser expected to start soon after in order to honor the upcoming bicentennial for the city of St. Marys.
The Grand Lake Literature Festival will occur on March 25 at the Tri Star Career Compact building, with 20 authors being invited to attend for the event. There will be prizes handed out to 3rd and 4th graders in surrounding cities who have shown improvement in reading this past year.
More information about the Arts Place can be found online at MyArtsPlace.org, with event information being updated on their Facebook page.