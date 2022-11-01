Arts Place Photo

The Arts Place is working hard to bring various events and attractions to the city of St. Marys.

 By Skyler Mitchell

Rachel Parker, the center director to the Arts Place, is happy to announce various events that will be coming soon to the Arts Place within St. Marys.

The first notice is that the building will be switching over to its winter hours soon, with anyone wanting to visit expected to come between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. It will remain open from Wednesday through Friday, though, as it has been for the previous schedule, where they will feature the exhibit “Quilts, Bears, and Dolls.” The event will go on until Nov. 25, featuring the works of local artists.

Tags

Recommended for you