CELINA — A Marion, Indiana woman was arrested Wednesday in connection with the killing of Ryan Zimmerman, whose skeletal remains were found in Mercer County in 2016.
Sarah Buzzard, 30, was arrested and charged with two counts of abuse of a corpse, one count of grand theft auto and four counts of tampering with evidence, Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey announced Wednesday morning at a press conference held at the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office.
Buzzard is currently being held in the Mercer County Jail without bond. She is expected to be arraigned at 10:30 a.m. Friday in Celina Municipal Court.
A second suspect, Naria Jenna Whitaker, 33, and wife of Buzzard’s, was being served an arrest warrant in Marion yesterday, but as police officers went to arrest her, Whitaker pulled a handgun from her purse and died from a self-inflicted gunshot.
The suicide is being investigated by the Marion Police Department.
