The St. Marys MHS Alumni Foundation revealed a very nice surprise at the football game on Friday with the unveiling of the Roughriders new football tunnel that the team will be using this year.
The football tunnel is an idea that was running through the foundation’s minds for a while and President William “Bill” Kellermeyer was happy that they were able to make it a reality. The idea came from witnessing other teams having a similar tradition during certain games.
“I just think you see some of the various teams around the league. Elida and Celina, are a few of them I can think at the top of my head that have tunnels for the player to come through,” Kellermeyer explained. “And I just think with the new stadium, it’s directly from the locker room onto the field, and there isn’t much anticipation to that to some degree.”
Kellermeyer and other members of the foundation figured it would a nice addition and a great new tradition for their players. The avenue is also open for coaches as well, but they went a different route Friday night, with the players and cheerleaders using the tunnel for the first time solo.
