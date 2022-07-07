President William “Bill” Kellermeyer of the Memorial High School Alumni Foundation was a special guest at the weekly meeting of the St. Marys Rotary Club on Wednesday, giving a brief presentation on what the organization does for the community.
Kellermeyer was asked to speak at the meeting in order to let members of the club know more about the organization and how it runs. With the organization having started in 2006, the foundation had three core goals in mind — funding school activities and events, improving St. Marys City Schools’ facilities and maintaining the MHS Alumni Foundation Hall of Fame.
“First we started out recognizing three categories which was academic/professional achievement, athletic achievement and service to St. Marys City Schools,” said Kellermeyer. A fourth category was added later. “And in 2020, we added a new category — military service to country.”
Kellermeyer said that he believes the foundation has certainly done well in meeting these goals, especially when it comes to the Hall of Fame. He noted that they have received positive feedback for the decision to add military service as a category also.
“We have a lot of nominations sitting for military service to country,” said Kellermeyer about the amount of nominations they’ve received so far. “I think that certainly shows St. Marys as a community that has passion and support for honoring its veterans.”
