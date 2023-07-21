Alumni Foundation names MHS Hall of Fame inductees

The St. Marys Memorial High School Alumni Foundation has another group that will be inducted into the MHS Hall of Fame for 2023 and have officially anouncing their names.
The foundation has released information about this years inductees, with nine being on the roster for this year. Vice President/Treasurer Dianna Dominguez was available to speak a little bit on how the selection went, as well as how the induction dinner will go.
“Every year we always meet to select people who have been nominated,” said Dominguez about their process. “Last year we started a tradition of having a dinner before the Hall of Fame game to recognize the inductees and just have something more personal and one-on-one with them.”
The introduction of nine inductees for this year makes it the largest amount yet, with the foundation wanting to recognize as many people as they can. This was because they added an additional inductee into one of the categories, Military Service to Country, which has only existed for a couple of years.
