Alligators take up residence in Auglaize County

While alligators are not a native species to Ohio, a pair was reported in Auglaize County. The alligators were reported to the Ohio Department of Agriculture on May, 7. After days of ongoing research, we were able to contact parties involved to paint a nearly complete picture of what occurred with the alligators.
“This was up by the Schillinger Road area,” said Auglaize County Sheriff Mike Vorhees.
Meghan Harshbarger, Director of Communications at the Ohio Department of Agriculture
responded to an e-mail inquiry with all the information she had about the incident, and provided the picture of the remaining alligator at large.
“The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) was notified of two alligators in/ around the St. Marys River on May 7. ODA attempted to capture two alligators several times without success,” said a part of the e-mail response.
Read the full story in today's edition of The Evening Leader