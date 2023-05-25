Alligators take up residence in Auglaize County

A picture was taken by a local citizen of the alligator that is still currently at large at the time of printing this article.

 Photo Provided

While alligators are not a native species to Ohio, a pair was reported in Auglaize County. The alligators were reported to the Ohio Department of Agriculture on May, 7. After days of ongoing research, we were able to contact parties involved to paint a nearly complete picture of what occurred with the alligators.

“This was up by the Schillinger Road area,” said Auglaize County Sheriff Mike Vorhees.

