Algae bloom closes Grand Lake St. Marys’ beaches

Warning signs like this one are posted at all four closed beaches as well as other locations around Grand Lake St. Marys.

 Photo by Brent Melton

On Monday the Ohio Department of Health’s BeachGuard Program marked four beaches as under a Recreational Public Health Advisory, which resulted in their closure. The affected beaches are Windy Point, Main West, Camp, and Main East.

“It’s common to do it about every year,” said David Faler, Park Manager and Canal Lands Manager Grand Lake St. Marys State Park.

Tags

Recommended for you