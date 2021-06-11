Coming up this Saturday, the Neil Armstrong Airport is planning on hosting an all-day event focusing on the grand opening of its new terminal.
As the passion project of Kaden Brackman of the FFA and the work of Airport Manager Ted Bergstrom, the event has been in the planning phase for several years now, but it has finally become a reality with the upcoming opening of the new terminal. While there were some problems originally, most of have been smoothed over for the time being.
