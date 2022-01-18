NEW KNOXVILLE — The Auglaize County Airport Authority benefitted from a record year for fuel sales in 2021.
Authority members, meeting Tuesday, reviewed year-end financial. Fuel sales numbers had dipped in 2020, but sales in 2021 sales far surpassed 2019. The airport sold $21,336.29 of 100 low lead, and $79,390.60 of Jet-A. Sales peaked in July.
“There’s years of fuel sales that we did in one year,” Airport Manager Ted Bergstrom said.
The airport showed a $40,000 profit for the past year. The price of 100 low lead was adjusted at the meeting from $5.25 to $5.31 per gallon to meet 11 percent profit margin goals.
Airport Consultant Jason Clearwaters shared updates on grants. Approximately $59,000 in American Recovery Plan Act reimbursement dollars are to be released to the airport to make up for lost income during the pandemic.
Clearwaters said they had received feedback on the airport’s master plan in mid-December. He said those comments involve minor adjustments and expects that to be green lighted in the coming months. Some long-term projects could involve runway safety setbacks.
Clearwaters said a concrete apron rehabilitation project, with a price tag of more than $360,000 will be funded at 90 percent by the Ohio Department of Transportation. This project was separated into seven phases for priority reasons.
