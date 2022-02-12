NEW KNOXVILLE — The enormity of a 48-foot by 12-foot mural project became evident at the Auglaize Airport Authority meeting Tuesday when artist Kurt Doll showed a small portion of the Armstrong-themed mural he is creating.
The right corner of the mural was on display on a panel. It is one of 18 panels that will be on display. Doll, who is painting three at a time, said it was a challenge to find 24 feet of space just to mount panels. The first three are finished, with another three underway.
Doll said finding the panels at a time when wood prices are high proved to be a challenge as well, and he had to go to multiple stores to secure enough.
He found MDF panels, which are already finished on one side. He wanted to make sure the artwork was sealed in case of humidity. He learned the panels are also used for furniture.
He said it was a slow start for the first three panels but now he has a rhythm going. He is using oil paints, which can be slow drying.